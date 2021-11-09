Zedge to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter and the End of Fiscal 2021, which ended July 31, 2021.Zedge's earnings release will be filed …

Zedge's earnings release will be filed on Form 8-K and posted on the Zedge investor relations website ( https://investor.zedge.net ) at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern on November 9, 2021. Management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. Management's presentation of the results, outlook and strategy will be followed by Q&A with investors.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Zedge, Inc., (NYSE American:ZDGE) will report financial and operational results for the Fiscal Fourth Quarter and the End of Fiscal 2021, which ended July 31, 2021.

To participate in the call, please dial Toll Free: 888-506-0062 or International: 973-528-0011, at least five minutes before the 4:30PM Eastern start. Please ask for the Zedge earnings conference call with Participant Access Code: 358151

The call will also be webcast through the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2205/42811 and will be available through Wednesday, November 09, 2022.

Following the call and continuing through Tuesday, November 23, 2021, a call replay will be available by dialing Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331 and entering the replay access code: 42811

About Zedge: Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 43 million monthly active users in October 2021 across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content, to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net.

CONTACT:

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: