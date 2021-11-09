Bakkafrost Q3 Operational EBIT Misses Estimates After Scotland Loss
(PLX AI) – Bakkafrost Q3 operational EBIT DKK 71 million vs. estimate DKK 296 million.The Scotland farming segment made an operational EBIT of DKK -81.3 millionIn Scotland we have had significant biological challenges at some of our farming sites …
- (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost Q3 operational EBIT DKK 71 million vs. estimate DKK 296 million.
- The Scotland farming segment made an operational EBIT of DKK -81.3 million
- In Scotland we have had significant biological challenges at some of our farming sites where the fish had reduced gill health, CEO said
- At the end of the quarter, sudden biological issues occurred, such as blooms of micro-jellyfish, which caused significant mortalities: CEO
- In the Faroes, the company decided to advance harvest of the A72 Haraldsund farming site to regain synchronised production plans with the neighbouring site A-72 Viðareiði, which resulted in higher costs, lower harvest weights and price achievements in this quarter. This is an once-off, CEO said
