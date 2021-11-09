Bakkafrost Q3 Operational EBIT Misses Estimates After Scotland Loss Autor: PLX AI | 09.11.2021, 06:29 | | 30 0 | 0 09.11.2021, 06:29 | (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost Q3 operational EBIT DKK 71 million vs. estimate DKK 296 million.The Scotland farming segment made an operational EBIT of DKK -81.3 millionIn Scotland we have had significant biological challenges at some of our farming sites … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost Q3 operational EBIT DKK 71 million vs. estimate DKK 296 million.The Scotland farming segment made an operational EBIT of DKK -81.3 millionIn Scotland we have had significant biological challenges at some of our farming sites … (PLX AI) – Bakkafrost Q3 operational EBIT DKK 71 million vs. estimate DKK 296 million.

The Scotland farming segment made an operational EBIT of DKK -81.3 million

In Scotland we have had significant biological challenges at some of our farming sites where the fish had reduced gill health, CEO said

At the end of the quarter, sudden biological issues occurred, such as blooms of micro-jellyfish, which caused significant mortalities: CEO

In the Faroes, the company decided to advance harvest of the A72 Haraldsund farming site to regain synchronised production plans with the neighbouring site A-72 Viðareiði, which resulted in higher costs, lower harvest weights and price achievements in this quarter. This is an once-off, CEO said



