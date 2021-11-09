Tomra Sells 49% Stake in UltrePET for $11 Million
(PLX AI) – Tomra sells 49% stake in UltrePET LLC to Evergreen Recycling for $11 million.The deal is expected to generate a gain off ~5 million USD and will be reported as “profit from associates” in 4th Quarter 2021
