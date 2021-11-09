Medios 9-Month EBITDA EUR 28.2 Million vs. Estimate EUR 28 Million
(PLX AI) – Medios 9-month revenue EUR 988.8 million vs. estimate EUR 965 million.9-Month pretax profit EUR 24.4 million
