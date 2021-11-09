checkAd

Ambu Sees Organic Growth 15-19% in Next Fiscal Year; EBIT Margin 7-9%

Autor: PLX AI
09.11.2021, 07:23  |  11   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Ambu Q4 EBIT DKK 4 million.Outlook FY organic growth 15-19%Outlook FY EBIT margin 7-9%The organic growth will be driven by Visualization’s most recent product launches, while Anaesthesia and PMD are expected to be positively impacted by a …

  • (PLX AI) – Ambu Q4 EBIT DKK 4 million.
  • Outlook FY organic growth 15-19%
  • Outlook FY EBIT margin 7-9%
  • The organic growth will be driven by Visualization’s most recent product launches, while Anaesthesia and PMD are expected to be positively impacted by a gradually normalising demand, company says
  • Says organic revenue for Q1 2021/22 is expected to be flat over Q1 2020/21, as we face a high comparable driven by last year’s NHS safety stock orders
  • Says expect a negative impact from raw material inflation and continued high supply chain costs
  • For Q1 2021/22, says EBIT margin is expected to be low and gradually improve as we build financial scale


Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ambu Sees Organic Growth 15-19% in Next Fiscal Year; EBIT Margin 7-9% (PLX AI) – Ambu Q4 EBIT DKK 4 million.Outlook FY organic growth 15-19%Outlook FY EBIT margin 7-9%The organic growth will be driven by Visualization’s most recent product launches, while Anaesthesia and PMD are expected to be positively impacted by a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
PayPal Q3 Revenue Below Consensus; Trims FY Adj. EPS Guidance
Andritz Gets Order for 50 MW PowerFluid Circulating Fluidized Bed Boiler in Japan
Nordex Cuts Margin Outlook After EBITDA Misses Consensus
Tripadvisor CEO Steps Down Next Year
Spar Nord Price Target Raised to DKK 95 from DKK 91 at Handelsbanken
RWE Invests in 44 MW French Wind Farm with Nordex Turbines
Alm. Brand Publishes Prospectus for DKK 10.47 Billion Rights Issue
Nordex 9-Month EBITDA EUR 100.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 126 Million
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
Varta Drops 21% After Guidance Cut, Double Downgrade
Siemens Gamesa FY Revenue Just Under Consensus; Sees 2-7% Decline Next Year
Alstria Office REIT Agrees to EUR 19.50 per Share Takeover by Brookfield
Roku Q3 Revenue in Line; Adj. EBITDA Beats Estimates
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.11.21Ambu Short Position Increased By BlackRock Investment Management
PLX AI | Analysen
26.10.21Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kintbury Capital
PLX AI | Analysen
18.10.21Ambu Short Position Initiated By Marshall Wace Asia
PLX AI | Analysen