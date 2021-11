Ambu Sees Organic Growth 15-19% in Next Fiscal Year; EBIT Margin 7-9% Autor: PLX AI | 09.11.2021, 07:23 | | 11 0 | 0 09.11.2021, 07:23 | (PLX AI) – Ambu Q4 EBIT DKK 4 million.Outlook FY organic growth 15-19%Outlook FY EBIT margin 7-9%The organic growth will be driven by Visualization’s most recent product launches, while Anaesthesia and PMD are expected to be positively impacted by a … (PLX AI) – Ambu Q4 EBIT DKK 4 million.Outlook FY organic growth 15-19%Outlook FY EBIT margin 7-9%The organic growth will be driven by Visualization’s most recent product launches, while Anaesthesia and PMD are expected to be positively impacted by a … (PLX AI) – Ambu Q4 EBIT DKK 4 million.

Outlook FY organic growth 15-19%

Outlook FY EBIT margin 7-9%

The organic growth will be driven by Visualization’s most recent product launches, while Anaesthesia and PMD are expected to be positively impacted by a gradually normalising demand, company says

Says organic revenue for Q1 2021/22 is expected to be flat over Q1 2020/21, as we face a high comparable driven by last year’s NHS safety stock orders

Says expect a negative impact from raw material inflation and continued high supply chain costs

For Q1 2021/22, says EBIT margin is expected to be low and gradually improve as we build financial scale



Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Ambu Bearer and/or registered (B) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer