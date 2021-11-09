Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Ambu Sees Organic Growth 15-19% in Next Fiscal Year; EBIT Margin 7-9% (PLX AI) – Ambu Q4 EBIT DKK 4 million.Outlook FY organic growth 15-19%Outlook FY EBIT margin 7-9%The organic growth will be driven by Visualization’s most recent product launches, while Anaesthesia and PMD are expected to be positively impacted by a …



