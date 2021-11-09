Ambu Sees Organic Growth 15-19% in Next Fiscal Year; EBIT Margin 7-9%
- (PLX AI) – Ambu Q4 EBIT DKK 4 million.
- Outlook FY organic growth 15-19%
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 7-9%
- The organic growth will be driven by Visualization’s most recent product launches, while Anaesthesia and PMD are expected to be positively impacted by a gradually normalising demand, company says
- Says organic revenue for Q1 2021/22 is expected to be flat over Q1 2020/21, as we face a high comparable driven by last year’s NHS safety stock orders
- Says expect a negative impact from raw material inflation and continued high supply chain costs
- For Q1 2021/22, says EBIT margin is expected to be low and gradually improve as we build financial scale
