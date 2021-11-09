Coor Q3 Adjusted EBITA SEK 150 Million vs. Estimate SEK 146 Million
(PLX AI) – Coor Q3 sales SEK 2,428 million vs. estimate SEK 2,421 million.Q3 organic growth 5%Q3 EBIT SEK 105 million vs. estimate SEK 92 millionQ3 net income SEK 69 million vs. estimate SEK 60 millionQ3 EPS SEK 0.7
