Bayer Lifts Core EPS Outlook; Q3 Adj. EBITDA Beats Consensus
Bayer Q3 EBIT EUR 530 million vs. estimate EUR 1,200 million after net special charges of EUR 694 million.Q3 revenue EUR 9,781 million vs. estimate EUR 9,120 millionQ3 net income EUR 85 millionOutlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 26%
- (PLX AI) – Bayer Q3 EBIT EUR 530 million vs. estimate EUR 1,200 million after net special charges of EUR 694 million.
- Q3 revenue EUR 9,781 million vs. estimate EUR 9,120 million
- Q3 net income EUR 85 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 26%
- Outlook FY free cash flow EUR -1,500 to -500 million (previously: between approximately minus 2 billion euros and minus 3 billion euros) as a portion of the settlement payments for the glyphosate litigations are now expected to be made in 2022 instead of 2021
- Outlook FY revenue currency-adjusted EUR 44,000 million (unchanged)
- Bayer lifts core eps outlook
- Bayer Core earnings per share are now expected to come in at approximately 6.50 euros to 6.70 euros, up from 6.40 euros to 6.60 euros
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA EUR 2,089 million vs. estimate EUR 1,940 million
