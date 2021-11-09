Wienberger Raises FY EBITDA Guidance
(PLX AI) – Wienberger 9-month EBITDA EUR 509.1 million.9-month net income EUR 227.3 millionWienerberger anticipates a new record year surpassing the 2019 pre-crisis levelGuidance for EBITDA LFL increased to EUR 650 millionAdditional M&A EBITDA …
- (PLX AI) – Wienberger 9-month EBITDA EUR 509.1 million.
- 9-month net income EUR 227.3 million
- Wienerberger anticipates a new record year surpassing the 2019 pre-crisis level
- Guidance for EBITDA LFL increased to EUR 650 million
- Additional M&A EBITDA contribution of approx. EUR 15 million expected in 2021
