Relief Therapeutics Announces Transitions in Commercial Organization to Implement Next Phase of Corporate Development

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, announced today the appointment, effective December 1, 2021, of Anthony M. Kim as Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial Operations. The company also reported that Chris Stijnen, Chief Commercial Officer since 2020, will be leaving to pursue other opportunities effective November 30, 2021. His duties regarding EU and UK commercial operations will be assumed by Paolo Galfetti, President of Relief Europe, and the commercial team at Relief's subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research SA (" APR ").

"Our collaboration with Acer Therapeutics and strategic acquisitions of APR and AdVita Lifescience GmbH, all completed in 2021, have allowed us to significantly expand our intellectual property position and pipeline, while bringing, in-house, a number of already marketed products, such as APR's flagship PKU GOLIKE(R), for the treatment of phenylketonuria," stated Raghuram Selvaraju, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Relief. "Anthony's appointment is a direct acknowledgement of our growing corporate needs, our commitment to our-long term growth, and our plans to expand availability of our product candidates in the U.S. including PKU GOLIKE(R). Anthony will also be a key part of Relief's plan to optimize the commercial success of ACER-001 in collaboration with our partner Acer Therapeutics. As a proven commercial leader with extensive launch experience gained during his tenures at Novocure, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Genentech, Anthony is an invaluable addition and we are delighted to welcome him to the Relief team."

Dr. Selvaraju added, "I would also like to acknowledge Chris Stijnen's extensive contributions during his time with the company. His efforts over the past year have been instrumental in helping to drive our strategy and identify key opportunities for growth. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"I am excited and honored to be joining Relief, and to help further their mission of developing innovative therapies for areas of great unmet medical need," stated Mr. Kim. "I share the company's vision for improving the lives of patients living with acute and rare medical conditions. I look forward to building Relief's presence in the U.S., and to living the values of the organization with integrity, sensitivity, and humility each day."

