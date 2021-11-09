checkAd

artnet AG: Artnet Price Database Surpassed 15 Million Auction Results and Expands Art Market Analytics to Include NFTs

Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021, 09:00  |  35   |   |   

Data from 1,900 auction houses provides comprehensive mission critical analysis of art marketArtnet partners with Humboldt University of Berlin for NFT data researchTransparency and data analytics enabled development of art as an alternative asset …

  • Data from 1,900 auction houses provides comprehensive mission critical analysis of art market
  • Artnet partners with Humboldt University of Berlin for NFT data research
  • Transparency and data analytics enabled development of art as an alternative asset class
  • Latest Artnet Intelligence Report with NFT focus based on Price Database analysis

BERLIN, GERMANY / NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Artnet AG, the leading provider of online art auctions, art market data and news, today announced that the Artnet Price Database surpassed 15 million color illustrated auction results. The Price Database, Artnet's core segment, is a mission critical research tool for art market professionals, collectors, and financial institutions. The development of art as an alternative asset class as well as art secured lending and fractionalization have been made possible by the Price Database.

"Surpassing 15 million auction lots is a tremendous achievement. Our team of multilingual art historians, as well as the application of dynamic technology, ensure the unique quality of the data.", said Jennifer Cortés, Director of Production, Price Database. "Our data is not just used for valuation, but also researching artwork documentation, such as provenance, literature and past exhibitions."

Subscribers include all major global auction houses, galleries as well as private, public, educational, government and financial institutions. Price Database revenue rose by 5% to 3.9 million USD in the first six months of 2021, as compared to last year. The growing data demand and increasing subscriber numbers underscore both the art markets' trust in the brand and its unabated desire for price transparency. The Price Database is Artnet's core product and accessible through various subscription levels.

Artnet's Price Database has been the leading tool for the development of art as an alternative asset class. "An estimated 95% of companies and funds active in the field of art and finance regularly utilize the Price Database," said Dr. Fabian Bocart, Artnet's Chief Data Scientist. Its unparalleled accuracy and comprehensiveness has backed an industry that saw tremendous growth over the last 10 years. Furthermore, Artnet is the definitive gold standard for technology companies involved in the art market: data specialists can exploit the most advanced machine learning tools on its extraordinarily clean data, a must for any data science application. This year, Artnet has been partnering with Humboldt University of Berlin and its Blockchain Center to gather data on the NFT market.

