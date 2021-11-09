Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Neste Names Martti Ala-Härkönen New CFO (PLX AI) – Neste appoints Martti Ala-Härkönen as Chief Financial Officer, Strategy and IT.He will take up the position on 8 May 2022, at the latestAla-Härkönen will transfer from CaverionNeste's current CFO Jyrki Mäki-Kala will retire during the …



