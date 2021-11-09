Neste Names Martti Ala-Härkönen New CFO
(PLX AI) – Neste appoints Martti Ala-Härkönen as Chief Financial Officer, Strategy and IT.He will take up the position on 8 May 2022, at the latestAla-Härkönen will transfer from CaverionNeste's current CFO Jyrki Mäki-Kala will retire during the …
- (PLX AI) – Neste appoints Martti Ala-Härkönen as Chief Financial Officer, Strategy and IT.
- He will take up the position on 8 May 2022, at the latest
- Ala-Härkönen will transfer from Caverion
- Neste's current CFO Jyrki Mäki-Kala will retire during the spring 2022
