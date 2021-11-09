Coloplast Has Solid Growth Generation Potential, Handelsbanken Says
(PLX AI) – Coloplast is a solid defensive stock with potential for nice growth generation, analysts at Handelsbanken said.The analysts maintained a hold rating on the stock, with price target DKK 1,100By acquiring Atos Medical, Coloplast secures …
(PLX AI) – Coloplast is a solid defensive stock with potential for nice growth generation, analysts at Handelsbanken said.The analysts maintained a hold rating on the stock, with price target DKK 1,100By acquiring Atos Medical, Coloplast secures …
- (PLX AI) – Coloplast is a solid defensive stock with potential for nice growth generation, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- The analysts maintained a hold rating on the stock, with price target DKK 1,100
- By acquiring Atos Medical, Coloplast secures access to another strategic business area in a chronic ailment segment, Handelsbanken said
- The deal makes good strategic sense and will support Coloplast's revenue and product portfolio: Handelsbanken
- Coloplast was down 0.4% at DKK 1,111.50 in early trading today
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare