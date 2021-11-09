checkAd

Bayer Shares Rise After Strong Earnings, Improved Outlook, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Bayer shares rose 2.2% in early trading after the company reported third-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA above expectations and raised its EPS outlook.Crop EBITDA before items beat consensus by 33%The updated guidance is mostly driven …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer shares rose 2.2% in early trading after the company reported third-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA above expectations and raised its EPS outlook.
  • Crop EBITDA before items beat consensus by 33%
  • The updated guidance is mostly driven by Crop, with a small upgrade to Consumer, while Pharma is unchanged, analysts at Bank of America said
  • The Crop outlook is market-dependent, BofA said, reiterating neutral recommendation on cautiousness regarding Bayer's mid-term targets
  • Price target EUR 51 (unchanged)
