Bayer Shares Rise After Strong Earnings, Improved Outlook, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Bayer shares rose 2.2% in early trading after the company reported third-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA above expectations and raised its EPS outlook.
- Crop EBITDA before items beat consensus by 33%
- The updated guidance is mostly driven by Crop, with a small upgrade to Consumer, while Pharma is unchanged, analysts at Bank of America said
- The Crop outlook is market-dependent, BofA said, reiterating neutral recommendation on cautiousness regarding Bayer's mid-term targets
- Price target EUR 51 (unchanged)
