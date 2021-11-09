Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Ambu Drops Nearly 5% as New Guidance Disappoints (PLX AI) – Ambu shares fell nearly 5% in early trading after guidance for the next year was lower than expected. Ambu issued guidance for the next fiscal year of 15-19% organic growth and 7-9% EBIT marginConsensus was for 19.5% organic growth and …



