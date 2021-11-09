Ambu Drops Nearly 5% as New Guidance Disappoints
- Ambu issued guidance for the next fiscal year of 15-19% organic growth and 7-9% EBIT margin
- Consensus was for 19.5% organic growth and 11.4% EBIT margin
- Assuming the mid point of the guidance range, consensus needs to be cut by about 32%, SEB said
- The company announced positive interim data from its duodenoscope clinical trial, but we remain cautious on the product uptake, SEB said
