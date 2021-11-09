checkAd

Bilfinger Contract for Building mRNA Ingredients Production Facility

Autor: PLX AI
09.11.2021, 10:01  |  39   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bilfinger says building production facility of mRNA active ingredients for a leading biopharmaceutical company.The industrial services provider delivers the molecular biological reactors that are the core of the new plantBilfinger is also …

  • (PLX AI) – Bilfinger says building production facility of mRNA active ingredients for a leading biopharmaceutical company.
  • The industrial services provider delivers the molecular biological reactors that are the core of the new plant
  • Bilfinger is also responsible for the construction of the plant’s process piping systems
  • The “ultra-fast track project” will be completed in less than a year
  • To flexibly meet the demands of installation peaks, there will at times be up to 60 Bilfinger employees on site
Bilfinger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 34,92, was eine Steigerung von +5,06% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bilfinger Contract for Building mRNA Ingredients Production Facility (PLX AI) – Bilfinger says building production facility of mRNA active ingredients for a leading biopharmaceutical company.The industrial services provider delivers the molecular biological reactors that are the core of the new plantBilfinger is also …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PayPal Q3 Revenue Below Consensus; Trims FY Adj. EPS Guidance
Tripadvisor CEO Steps Down Next Year
Nordex Cuts Margin Outlook After EBITDA Misses Consensus
RWE Invests in 44 MW French Wind Farm with Nordex Turbines
Nordex 9-Month EBITDA EUR 100.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 126 Million
Bayer Lifts Core EPS Outlook; Q3 Adj. EBITDA Beats Consensus
Bakkafrost Q3 Operational EBIT Misses Estimates After Scotland Loss
Nordex 9-Month EBITDA EUR 100.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 126 Million
Bavarian Nordic Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
Fiskars Jumps 4.7% After Issuing Ambitious Long-Term Targets
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
PayPal Q3 Revenue Below Consensus; Trims FY Adj. EPS Guidance
Varta Drops 21% After Guidance Cut, Double Downgrade
Siemens Gamesa FY Revenue Just Under Consensus; Sees 2-7% Decline Next Year
Alstria Office REIT Agrees to EUR 19.50 per Share Takeover by Brookfield
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Voith Takes Over Siemens Energy 35% Stake in Voith Hydro Joint Venture
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.11.21Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
PLX AI | Analysen
27.10.21UBS stuft BILFINGER auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
13.10.21Bilfinger Partners with Hydrogenious for Large-Volume Hydrogen Projects
PLX AI | Analysen