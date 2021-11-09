Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Raketech Buys A.T.S. Consultants in USA for $15.5 Million (PLX AI) – Raketech says strengthens its position in the US with sport acquisition of the assets of A.T.S. Consultants.Raketech says purchase price amounts to USD 15.5 million in cash and sharesAs a result of the acquisition, Raketech’s US revenues …



