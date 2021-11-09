Raketech Buys A.T.S. Consultants in USA for $15.5 Million
- (PLX AI) – Raketech says strengthens its position in the US with sport acquisition of the assets of A.T.S. Consultants.
- Raketech says purchase price amounts to USD 15.5 million in cash and shares
- As a result of the acquisition, Raketech’s US revenues are expected to reach up to 20% percent of the group’s total already during Q1 2022
- At the same time, Raketech’s sports segment is expected to reach up to 35% percent of the group’s total
