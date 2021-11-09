Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Andritz Gets Contract for Pulp Mill for Suzano in Brazil (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a complete pulp mill to Suzano in Brazil.With an annual production capacity of 2.55 million tons, Cerrado will be the world’s largest plant with a single eucalyptus pulp production lineCivil construction, installation, …



