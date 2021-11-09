Andritz Gets Contract for Pulp Mill for Suzano in Brazil
- (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a complete pulp mill to Suzano in Brazil.
- With an annual production capacity of 2.55 million tons, Cerrado will be the world’s largest plant with a single eucalyptus pulp production line
- Civil construction, installation, commissioning, and start-up services are also included in the Andritz scope of supply
- Start-up is scheduled for the second half of 2024
