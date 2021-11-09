Einhell Raises FY Revenue Guidance to EUR 880 Million from EUR 830-850 Million Previously
- (PLX AI) – Einhell Germany new outlook FY revenue EUR 880 million, up from EUR 830-850 million previously.
- Sees pre-tax yield of around 8.5 % (previous: 8.0 %)
- For the period January to October 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of around EUR 770 million in comparison with the previous year of EUR 600.1 million, the company said
- Despite high prices for sea freight and increased raw material prices, the business continued to develop well: Einhell
