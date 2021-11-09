Einhell Raises FY Revenue Guidance to EUR 880 Million from EUR 830-850 Million Previously Autor: PLX AI | 09.11.2021, 10:20 | | 20 0 | 0 09.11.2021, 10:20 | (PLX AI) – Einhell Germany new outlook FY revenue EUR 880 million, up from EUR 830-850 million previously.Sees pre-tax yield of around 8.5 % (previous: 8.0 %) For the period January to October 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of around EUR … (PLX AI) – Einhell Germany new outlook FY revenue EUR 880 million, up from EUR 830-850 million previously.Sees pre-tax yield of around 8.5 % (previous: 8.0 %) For the period January to October 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of around EUR … (PLX AI) – Einhell Germany new outlook FY revenue EUR 880 million, up from EUR 830-850 million previously.

Sees pre-tax yield of around 8.5 % (previous: 8.0 %)

For the period January to October 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of around EUR 770 million in comparison with the previous year of EUR 600.1 million, the company said

For the period January to October 2021, the Einhell Group generated revenues of around EUR 770 million in comparison with the previous year of EUR 600.1 million, the company said

Despite high prices for sea freight and increased raw material prices, the business continued to develop well: Einhell



