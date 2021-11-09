Ambu Squeezed Between Raw Material Inflation, Stable Selling Prices, BofA Says
- (PLX AI) – Ambu is feeling the squeeze from raw material inflation combined with stable average selling prices, analysts at Bank of America said.
- BofA maintains an underperform rating on Ambu after quarterly results and new guidance for next year that was below consensus
- The headwinds may be transitory, but with many disappointments and downward earnings revisions, the share will be under pressure, BofA said
- Price target remains DKK 90
