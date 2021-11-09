Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Ambu Squeezed Between Raw Material Inflation, Stable Selling Prices, BofA Says (PLX AI) – Ambu is feeling the squeeze from raw material inflation combined with stable average selling prices, analysts at Bank of America said.BofA maintains an underperform rating on Ambu after quarterly results and new guidance for next year …



