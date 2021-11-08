Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Reports Net Revenues of $112.2 Million for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2021 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) ("Amphastar" or the "Company") today reported results for the …

Net revenues of $112.2 million for the third quarter

GAAP net income of $29.5 million, or $0.59 per share, for the third quarter

Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $23.0 million, or $0.46 per share, for the third quarter

Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We delivered record sales due to the continued momentum driven by the strength of our glucagon, Primatene Mist ® and our epinephrine products. These products should continue to be the primary drivers of growth until we receive further approvals for products in our pipeline, which we project will happen in 2022."

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenues $ 112,198 $ 83,431 $ 316,881 $ 253,925 GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar $ 29,548 $ 3,919 $ 42,356 $ 7,676 Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar* $ 22,998 $ 7,629 $ 47,166 $ 23,622 GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders $ 0.59 $ 0.08 $ 0.85 $ 0.16 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders* $ 0.46 $ 0.15 $ 0.95 $ 0.48

* Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar and Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.

Third Quarter Results

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2021 2020 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues: Primatene Mist ® $ 16,561 $ 12,988 $ 3,573 28 % Epinephrine 13,892 5,370 8,522 159 % Glucagon 12,189 - 12,189 N/A Lidocaine 11,649 10,657 992 9 % Phytonadione 11,591 10,470 1,121 11 % Enoxaparin 8,034 11,647 (3,613 ) (31 )% Naloxone 8,028 8,739 (711 ) (8 )% Other finished pharmaceutical products 27,046 21,464 5,582 26 % Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues $ 108,990 $ 81,335 $ 27,655 34 % API 3,208 2,096 1,112 53 % Total net revenues $ 112,198 $ 83,431 $ 28,767 34 %

Changes in net revenues were primarily driven by:

Primatene Mist ® increased volumes resulting from the continued success of our advertising campaign

increased volumes resulting from the continued success of our advertising campaign Glucagon for injection emergency kit, which was launched in the first quarter of 2021

Epinephrine sales increased due to higher demand as a result of competitor shortages

Other finished pharmaceutical product sales increased due to higher demand, largely due to competitors shortages

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2021 2020 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues $ 112,198 $ 83,431 $ 28,767 34 % Cost of revenues 61,015 46,923 14,092 30 % Gross profit $ 51,183 $ 36,508 $ 14,675 40 % as % of net revenues 46 % 44 %

Changes in the cost of revenues and the resulting increase in gross margin were primarily driven by:

Increased sales of higher-margin products such as Primatene Mist ® , epinephrine injection multi-dose vials, and glucagon

, epinephrine injection multi-dose vials, and glucagon Partially offset by increased cost for heparin, the starting material for enoxaparin, and lower pricing for enoxaparin

Three Months Ended September 30, Change 2021 2020 Dollars % (in thousands) Selling, distribution, and marketing $ 4,745 $ 3,673 $ 1,072 29 % General and administrative 10,910 11,674 (764 ) (7 )% Research and development 10,759 17,644 (6,885 ) (39 )% Non-operating income, net 12,877 3,561 9,316 262 %

Selling, distribution, and marketing expenses increased primarily due to the marketing and distribution expenses for Primatene Mist ®

General and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to a decrease in legal expenses

Research and development expenses decreased due to: A decrease in clinical trial expense as a result of the completion of one of our clinical trial studies at the end of 2020 A decrease in expenses in China due to the restructuring of ANP and the deconsolidation of Hanxin and its subsidiaries

Non-operating income, net, increased as a result of the $13.6 million gain on the deconsolidation of Hanxin relating to the ANP restructuring

Cash flow provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, was $57.6 million.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has five ANDAs on file with the FDA targeting products with a market size of approximately $2.5 billion, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $13 billion, and eight generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $12 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended September 30, 2021. The Company is currently developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

Amphastar's Chinese subsidiary, ANP, currently has 17 Drug Master Files, or DMFs, on file with the FDA and is developing several additional DMFs.

Company Information

Amphastar is a bio pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com .

Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar ® , Primatene Mist ® , Amphadase ® , and Cortrosyn ® , are the property of Amphastar.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributed to Amphastar and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributed to Amphastar's stockholders, which exclude amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, executive severance expense, and legal settlements, in order to supplement investors' and other readers' understanding and assessment of the Company's financial performance because the Company's management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance, backlog, sales and marketing of our products, market size and growth, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, our share buyback program, the impact of the restructuring of ANP, and other future events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including its variants and related responses of business and governments to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our business operations and results of operations. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2021 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021. In particular, the extent of COVID-19's impact on our business will depend on several factors, including the severity, duration and extent of the pandemic including its variants, as well as actions taken by governments, businesses, and consumers in response to the pandemic, all of which continue to evolve and remain uncertain at this time. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

Table I

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 112,198 $ 83,431 $ 316,881 $ 253,925 Cost of revenues 61,015 46,923 173,376 147,417 Gross profit 51,183 36,508 143,505 106,508 Operating expenses: Selling, distribution, and marketing 4,745 3,673 13,411 10,993 General and administrative 10,910 11,674 40,813 38,344 Research and development 10,759 17,644 43,646 49,096 Total operating expenses 26,414 32,991 97,870 98,433 Income from operations 24,769 3,517 45,635 8,075 Non-operating income, net 12,877 3,561 11,342 3,304 Income before income taxes 37,646 7,078 56,977 11,379 Income tax provision 6,686 2,285 13,436 4,490 Net income $ 30,960 $ 4,793 $ 43,541 $ 6,889 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ 1,412 $ 874 $ 1,185 $ (787 ) Net income attributable to Amphastar $ 29,548 $ 3,919 $ 42,356 $ 7,676 Net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.08 $ 0.89 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.08 $ 0.85 $ 0.16 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic 48,022 47,496 47,758 46,886 Diluted 50,009 49,848 49,693 48,922

Table II

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,610 $ 92,642 Restricted cash 235 1,865 Short-term investments 8,021 12,977 Restricted short-term investments 2,200 2,200 Accounts receivable, net 78,090 66,005 Inventories 100,240 96,831 Income tax refunds and deposits 520 385 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,755 6,777 Total current assets 303,671 279,682 Property, plant, and equipment, net 242,924 260,055 Finance lease right-of-use assets 428 612 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,663 20,042 Equity method investment 4,193 - Goodwill and intangible assets, net 39,192 40,615 Other assets 11,610 5,250 Deferred tax assets 21,996 24,980 Total assets $ 651,677 $ 631,236 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 88,911 $ 95,504 Income taxes payable 3,960 1,077 Current portion of long-term debt 2,256 12,263 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,862 3,357 Total current liabilities 97,989 112,201

Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities 4,709 4,709 Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 75,552 34,186 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 25,466 17,464 Deferred tax liabilities 2,901 741 Other long-term liabilities 14,884 13,212 Total liabilities 221,501 182,513 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 56,051,662 and 47,982,690 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 54,760,922 and 47,495,439 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020, respectively 6 5 Additional paid-in capital 412,917 410,061 Retained earnings 160,577 117,773 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,277 ) (3,721 ) Treasury stock (137,047 ) (121,812 ) Total Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stockholders' equity 430,176 402,306 Non-controlling interests - 46,417 Total equity 430,176 448,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 651,677 $ 631,236

Table III

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income $ 30,960 $ 4,793 $ 43,541 $ 6,889 Adjusted for: Intangible amortization 377 262 930 771 Share-based compensation 3,919 4,370 14,837 13,846 Impairment of long-lived assets 25 130 339 160 Gain on ANP Restructuring (13,587 ) - (13,587 ) - Expense related to executive separation agreement - - - 4,869 Reserves for litigation and settlements - - 2,991 - Income tax (benefit) provision on pre-tax adjustments 921 (943 ) (1,614 ) (3,392 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 22,615 $ 8,612 $ 47,437 $ 23,143 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ (383 ) $ 983 $ 271 $ (479 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar $ 22,998 $ 7,629 $ 47,166 $ 23,622 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.16 $ 0.99 $ 0.50 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.15 $ 0.95 $ 0.48 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic 48,022 47,496 47,758 46,886 Diluted 50,009 49,848 49,693 48,922

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Cost of revenue Selling, distribution and marketing General and administrative Research and development Non-operating income (expense), net Income tax provision (benefit) Non-controlling interest adjustment GAAP $ 61,015 $ 4,745 $ 10,910 $ 10,759 $ 12,877 $ 6,686 $ 1,412 Intangible amortization (242 ) - (135 ) - - - 4 Share-based compensation (889 ) (164 ) (2,533 ) (333 ) - - 8 Impairment of long-lived assets - - (25 ) - - - 4 Gain on ANP Restructuring - - - - (13,587 ) - (2,062 ) Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - (921 ) 251 Non-GAAP $ 59,884 $ 4,581 $ 8,217 $ 10,426 $ (710 ) $ 5,765 $ (383 )

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Cost of revenue Selling, distribution and marketing General and administrative Research and development Non-operating income (expense), net Income tax provision (benefit) Non-controlling interest adjustment GAAP $ 46,923 $ 3,673 $ 11,674 $ 17,644 $ 3,561 $ 2,285 $ 874 Intangible amortization (229 ) - (33 ) - - - 12 Share-based compensation (947 ) (120 ) (2,899 ) (404 ) - - 117 Impairment of long-lived assets (19 ) - (111 ) - - - 8 Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 943 (28 ) Non-GAAP $ 45,728 $ 3,553 $ 8,631 $ 17,240 $ 3,561 $ 3,228 $ 983 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Cost of revenue Selling, distribution and marketing General and administrative Research and development Non-operating income (expense), net Income tax provision (benefit) Non-controlling interest adjustment GAAP $ 173,376 $ 13,411 $ 40,813 $ 43,646 $ 11,342 $ 13,436 $ 1,185 Intangible amortization (728 ) - (202 ) - - - 26 Share-based compensation (2,967 ) (438 ) (10,069 ) (1,363 ) - - 870 Impairment of long-lived assets (84 ) - (33 ) (222 ) - - 7 Gain on ANP Restructuring - - - - (13,587 ) - (2,062 ) Reserves for litigation and settlements - - (1,295 ) - 1,696 - - Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 1,614 245 Non-GAAP $ 169,597 $ 12,973 $ 29,214 $ 42,061 $ (549 ) $ 15,050 $ 271

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Cost of revenue Selling, distribution and marketing General and administrative Research and development Non-operating income (expense), net Income tax provision (benefit) Non-controlling interest adjustment GAAP $ 147,417 $ 10,993 $ 38,344 $ 49,096 $ 3,304 $ 4,490 $ (787 ) Intangible amortization (670 ) - (101 ) - - - 34 Share-based compensation (3,276 ) (350 ) (8,851 ) (1,369 ) - - 330 Impairment of long-lived assets (32 ) - (128 ) - - - 15 Expense related to executive separation agreement - - (4,869 ) - - - - Income tax provision (benefit) on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 3,392 (71 ) Non-GAAP $ 143,439 $ 10,643 $ 24,395 $ 47,727 $ 3,304 $ 7,882 $ (479 )

