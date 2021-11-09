Copenhagen Airports Posts 9-Month EBITDA DKK 121 Million

(PLX AI) – Copenhagen Airports 9-month pretax profit DKK -773.6 million.9-month EBITDA DKK 121.3 million9-month EBIT DKK -654.8 millionRevenue was down by 67.5% relative to the first nine months of 2019, ending at DKK 1,073.7 millionBased on current …

9-month EBITDA DKK 121.3 million

9-month EBIT DKK -654.8 million

Revenue was down by 67.5% relative to the first nine months of 2019, ending at DKK 1,073.7 million

Based on current conditions, management expects a loss before tax for the full year within the range of DKK -800m to DKK -700m




