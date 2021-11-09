RepliCel’s Clinical Advisory Team Delivers Skin Rejuvenation Clinical Study Synopsis to its Japanese Regulatory and Clinical Study Management Team

RepliCel's CRO and regulatory advisors now begin preparing Japanese-language documentation to support study clearanceVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:REPCF)(TSXV:RP)(FRA:P6P2) ("RepliCel" or the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:REPCF)(TSXV:RP)(FRA:P6P2) ("RepliCel" or the "Company"), a company developing next-generation technologies in aesthetics and orthopedics, is pleased to announce that it's clinical advisory team has completed the primary design of the next-phase clinical study of its skin rejuvenation product, RCS-01, to be conducted as part of its First-In-Japan early commercialization strategy.

After extensive clinical advisory participation, the RCS-01 the study synopsis has now been delivered to RepliCel's Tokyo-based CRO (clinical research organization) and regulatory teams who have commenced preparation of all the necessary Japanese-language documentation to launch the clinical study. These teams have been tasked with creation of the full clinical protocol, investigator's brochure, and the necessary documentation for clinical site participation, IRB (institutional research board) approvals, and clearances from the MHLW (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare) and its oversight committees.

At the request of the MHLW, Japan's PMDA (Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) is now working with RepliCel's contract manufacturer to schedule dates for an audit to be conducted for the purposes of certifying the facility for the manufacture and importation of RCS-01 for use in the proposed clinical study.

RepliCel's RCS-01 has been the subject of a successful phase 1 study in Germany. The next-phase clinical research studies in Japan will be conducted under that country's Act for Safety of Regenerative Medicine (ASRM) and, upon successfully meeting its endpoints, could lead to a commercial launch of the product in Japan.

RCS-01 is a patient-specific cell therapy in development to regenerate the extracellular tissue matrix under aging or sun-damaged skin characterized by fine wrinkles and loss collagen structure.

About RepliCel's First-in-Japan Strategy

RepliCel was one of the first foreign regenerative medicine companies to have a Japanese partnership (signed in 2013). In 2015, RepliCel was one of the first foreign regenerative medicine companies to initiate a consultation process, under the new regulations for regenerative medicine products, with Japan's PMDA. In 2016, RepliCel's licensee, Shiseido Company, was one of the first companies to fund and manufacture a product for use in a clinical research study under the newly legislated ASRM.