PJX Resources Announces Drilling to Commence to Test Sullivan-Type Zinc-Lead-Silver Targets on DD-Moby Dick-Nzou Properties

Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that DLP Resources will commence drilling to test Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical targets on strike of hole DD21-02 that intersected 168m thickness of fragmentals and muds with anomalous zinc mineralization at the base that was drilled earlier this year on PJX's DD Property. This thick sequence of muds and fragmentals is similar to what occurs in the sedimentary basin proximal to the Sullivan deposit located approximately 50 km northeast of the DD Property near Kimberley and Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada.

MT geophysics identifies areas with potential conductive mineralization. Parts of the Sullivan deposit consist of massive sulphide mineralization that is conductive. The MT targets occur on the NZOU and Moby Dick properties adjacent to the DD Property (see Figure 1). Three to four drill holes totalling approximately 5400m are planned to test multiple large MT targets on strike of hole DD21-02 (see Figure 2). PJX is partner with DLP on the NZOU and Moby Dick Properties as part of DLP's option of the DD property (see Property Ownership below).

John Keating, President of PJX commented: "The geological environment identified by drilling to date combined with the similarity in size of the MT anomalies to the Sullivan deposit size makes these targets very attractive to test. We are pleased that DLP plans to drill multiple holes to test the MT targets. PJX's exploration focus this summer has been on gold and copper targets with more results to be announced in addition to those made in August and September."

Highlights

  • Drill hole DD21-02 on the DD property was completed in June 2021. An unusually thick section of fragmentals and Sullivan muds were encountered over 168 metres with anomalous zinc mineralization at the base of the section (Figure 3).
  • Recent drill holes (Pan18-01ext, DD21-01, DD21-02) and historical holes (Irish05-01 and IR07-01) support that the vector towards a vent and possible massive zinc-lead-silver mineralization is further to the northeast on the Moby Dick and NZOU properties (Figures 1 and 2).
  • Large MT geophysical anomalies support the potential for conductive bodies with pyrrhotite (iron sulphide) mineralization, similar to the Sullivan deposit, along a 5000m x 500m trend (Figures 1 and 2).
  • In addition to the MT targets, historic drill hole IR07-01, drilled 2300m east of DD21-01, intersected approximately 149m of moderately to highly hydrothermally altered Sullivan sediments at 1365m with up to 0.5% Zn and up to 0.3% Pb (Figure 3).
  • Geophysical and geological data support the potential that a significant mineralized Sullivan-type zinc-lead-silver system may be encountered in this phase of drilling of approximately 5400m in three to four drill holes (Figure 2).

Qualified Persons

Disclaimer

