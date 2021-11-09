PJX Resources Announces Drilling to Commence to Test Sullivan-Type Zinc-Lead-Silver Targets on DD-Moby Dick-Nzou Properties

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that DLP Resources will commence drilling to test Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical targets on strike of hole DD21-02 that …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX) ("PJX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that DLP Resources will commence drilling to test Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical targets on strike of hole DD21-02 that intersected 168m thickness of fragmentals and muds with anomalous zinc mineralization at the base that was drilled earlier this year on PJX's DD Property. This thick sequence of muds and fragmentals is similar to what occurs in the sedimentary basin proximal to the Sullivan deposit located approximately 50 km northeast of the DD Property near Kimberley and Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada.

MT geophysics identifies areas with potential conductive mineralization. Parts of the Sullivan deposit consist of massive sulphide mineralization that is conductive. The MT targets occur on the NZOU and Moby Dick properties adjacent to the DD Property (see Figure 1). Three to four drill holes totalling approximately 5400m are planned to test multiple large MT targets on strike of hole DD21-02 (see Figure 2). PJX is partner with DLP on the NZOU and Moby Dick Properties as part of DLP's option of the DD property (see Property Ownership below).