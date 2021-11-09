Security Software Solutions Partners with Cyren to Protect Organizations Across Europe from Advanced Threats

European security services firm adds Cyren Inbox Security to its portfolio and quickly wins new customerMCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Today, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), announced that Security Software Solutions Ltd (S3), a provider of …

Founded by industry veterans, S3 Ltd offers its clients the benefit of hard-won experience across the EMEA SMB and Enterprise sectors. S3's investment in IT expertise provides them with the skills and experience to help customers at all phases of the IT lifecycle, from strategy and design through delivery to ongoing support and management. Its staff have experience of managing and implementing solutions for many of the most recognised brands across Europe.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Today, Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), announced that Security Software Solutions Ltd (S3), a provider of enterprise security solutions and services to over 500 customers across EMEA, selected Cyren Inbox Security to protect Office 365 organizations from phishing and other advanced threats like ransomware and business email compromise. Within five weeks of becoming a Cyren Inbox Security partner, S3 was able to find and close a sales opportunity with a new account in the hospitality industry.

S3 was looking to offer an effective anti-phishing solution for Office 365 inbox protection, and they did not like the complexity and level of expertise required by other solutions. They also wanted a partner that would be responsive to their needs and align with their goal of on time and on budget delivery to their customers. Rather than simply leverage S3's existing accounts for Cyren's gain, Cyren and S3 worked together to quickly build a pipeline of prospective new accounts.

"Cyren has been an amazing partner, and we're thrilled with the customer response to the Cyren Inbox Security product. It's a great addition to our portfolio and enables us to provide additional services to our clients," says Tony Mason, Managing Director at S3.

"S3 has a tremendous reputation across Europe for their expertise in enterprise security," said Matthew Halsey, Senior Director of Sales EMEA and APAC at Cyren. "We're thrilled with the early success of the partnership and look forward to many more shared successes in the near future."

About Cyren

More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's cloud security solutions to protect them against cyber-attacks every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time-to-protection with embedded threat detection, threat intelligence and email security solutions. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

