EnerDynamic Announces Rebrand Under 'Net Zero Renewable Energy', Subject to Shareholder and Regulatory Approval

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce as part of the integration of Windular Research and Technologies Inc. ("Windular") and EHT's other brands that it intends, subject to shareholder and all other regulatory authority approvals that may be required, to change the name of the Company to Net Zero Renewable Energy Ltd. ("Net Zero") and, subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval, change the Company's trading symbol on the Exchange to "NZRE".

EHT believes that the new Net Zero name more accurately represents the Company's innovative portfolio, anchored by the acquisition of Windular earlier this year. As sales ramp up from our Net Zero homes in Puerto Rico to the launch of our "air-to-water" SolaStream solar mobile system, the new name unites the EHT portfolio under its mission to deliver cutting-edge renewable energy initiatives across global markets. The rebrand will include a new website, logo and social media among other corporate initiatives by the Company.

John Gamble, CEO commented: "We look forward to a new EHT in 2022 with our rebranded launch of Net Zero Renewable Energy to support our corporate vision of building a global leader in renewable wind and solar technologies. This rebrand is much more than a new name and a new logo, it's an opportunity for EHT and its stakeholders to share our renewed vision for the Company as we expand our portfolio and generate momentum across business lines. Net Zero is in our DNA, and we are excited for the opportunities that this change will bring to the Company."

The Company has scheduled a shareholders meeting for January 11, 2022. Shareholders as at the record date November 29, 2021 will be eligible to vote at the meeting on the name change and other matters to be put to the shareholders for approval at such time, all as further described in the meeting materials to be made available in early December.

The Company would also like to comment on recent SEDI filings by Mr. Gamble, which were updated to correct certain historical filings since 2014. Mr. Gamble's shares on SEDI were recently updated to reflect the new share numbers post-consolidation (20 for 1) earlier this year. Mr. Gamble has not sold any shares since the Company has been listed.