SUIC Is Joined By Two Renowned Banking Experts to Present SUIC Midas Solutions and The New Age Banking Ecosystem in a Series of TV Interviews. Presenter Dr. Lim is Notable for Managing $4-Billion PE Funds for the Swiss Bank and Successfully Launching Over

Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021, 12:00  |  37   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE/ November 9, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC Strategic Group Adviser, Mr. Maninder Bhullar and two renowned banking experts will be seen in the first of a series of TV interviews on November 16th Tuesday to discuss the revolutionary SUIC Midas solutions and The New Age Banking Ecosystem.

Foto: Accesswire

FMW Media, Inc. will be conducting multi-series TV interviews starting on November 16 Tuesday and will continue for 18 consecutive months. These interviews will be broadcast on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, Newsmax, and the other TV outlets to hundreds of millions of households across North America and other countries.

Dr. Boh Soon Lim, one of the two guests in the TV interviews, graduated with First Class Honours in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Strathclyde in the United Kingdom (formerly "The Royal College of Science & Technology") in 1981. In his final year, Dr. Lim won the Professor Mellanby Memorial Prize for outstanding meritorious performance. He went on to obtain his Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering from the same University in 1985, through the sponsorships given by the University and the British Government. He is a Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Directors and is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director on the board of two publicly-listed companies, one is on NASDAQ in the US and the other is on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Dr. Lim has had worked in Senior Strategic Management positions for several large regional and multinational organizations, including UBS Capital Asia Pacific Limited, The NatSteel Group, Rothschild Ventures Asia Limited, and The Singapore Technologies Group.

Mr. Uwe Waldau, Mr. Uwe Waldau, also a guest speaker, earned his Master's Degree in Economics & Business Administration at the Ludwig-Maximilian-Universität München (LMU). He started his career in Germany in various corporate and investment banking positions for Deutsche Bank AG and BHF Bank, before becoming Vice President for Global Offset and Structured Finance Solutions for Metallgesellschaft AG, based in Hong Kong. Subsequently, he has parlayed his Corporate Finance and banking expertise into a number of executive positions: Cirano Finance SA, Zug, Switzerland, a bespoke financial advisory firm, as its Managing Director and co-Founder; as Executive Chairman of Icor Consulting Ltd., Hong Kong, in the field of Project Finance and Private Equity; as the Head of Business Development at Remae Blanche SA & Pevia Private Equity SA, both in Luxembourg; and as Special Advisor, Corporate Finance and Business Development Asia, for Washington D.C. firm Anari, Inc., a boutique global financial markets research, advisory, and capital placement firm.

