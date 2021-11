Instalco Drops 7% After Earnings Miss on Weak Organic Growth Autor: PLX AI | 09.11.2021, 11:54 | | 32 0 | 0 09.11.2021, 11:54 | (PLX AI) – Instalco shares fell 7% after third-quarter revenue missed consensus expectations amid weak organic growth.Q3 organic growth was 2.2%, while analysts expected 7%Instalco continues to grow fast and has been very active with M&A, but … (PLX AI) – Instalco shares fell 7% after third-quarter revenue missed consensus expectations amid weak organic growth.Q3 organic growth was 2.2%, while analysts expected 7%Instalco continues to grow fast and has been very active with M&A, but … (PLX AI) – Instalco shares fell 7% after third-quarter revenue missed consensus expectations amid weak organic growth.

Q3 organic growth was 2.2%, while analysts expected 7%

Instalco continues to grow fast and has been very active with M&A, but falling organic growth meant a soft quarter, SEB said



Instalco Aktie





