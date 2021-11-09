Instalco Drops 7% After Earnings Miss on Weak Organic Growth
(PLX AI) – Instalco shares fell 7% after third-quarter revenue missed consensus expectations amid weak organic growth.Q3 organic growth was 2.2%, while analysts expected 7%Instalco continues to grow fast and has been very active with M&A, but …
(PLX AI) – Instalco shares fell 7% after third-quarter revenue missed consensus expectations amid weak organic growth.Q3 organic growth was 2.2%, while analysts expected 7%Instalco continues to grow fast and has been very active with M&A, but …
- (PLX AI) – Instalco shares fell 7% after third-quarter revenue missed consensus expectations amid weak organic growth.
- Q3 organic growth was 2.2%, while analysts expected 7%
- Instalco continues to grow fast and has been very active with M&A, but falling organic growth meant a soft quarter, SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare