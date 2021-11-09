Sativa Wellness Group Announces Second Consecutive Profit Filing Q3 2021 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(OTC PINK:SCNNF) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today a second quarterly profit in Q3 2021. The Company has filed the Financial Statements and …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(OTC PINK:SCNNF) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announced today a second quarterly profit in Q3 2021. The Company has filed the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q3 September 2021, demonstrating continued strong growth. All amounts unless stated otherwise are presented in British Pounds (GBP).

The Company has continued to exceed all targets set to meet its ambition of diversifying within the Health and Wellness sector by offering wellness testing through a network of Goodbody clinics. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has over 80 clinics in operation and the Company is rolling out a range of additional tests to supplement its COVID testing.