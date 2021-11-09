Milestone for Instadose

Instadose Announces Import Permit for 2,125 kg of Medical Cannabis to North MacedoniaCHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze, Inc.) ("InstadoseU.S.A.") is pleased to announce that Instadose Pharma …

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze, Inc.) ("InstadoseU.S.A.") is pleased to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp. (Canada) ("Instadose Canada") has secured an import permit (the "Import Permit") from the Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of the Republic of Macedonia ("MALMED") for the shipment of 2,125 kg of medical cannabis out of Southern Africa (the "Southern Africa Cannabis"). The Import Permit was issued on November 8, 2021 to Instadouz Farma Doo ("IDP Macedonia"), Instadose Canada's 50%-owned subsidiary in North Macedonia. "This is the second import permit we have received in North Macedonia to ship medicinal cannabis out of Southern Africa", commented Grant F. Sanders, Chairman, Instadose Canada. "This Import Permit demonstrates our continued ability to execute on the plan to establish our Global Distribution Platform", said Mr. Sanders.

A supply agreement governing the Southern Africa Cannabis was entered into between IDP Macedonia and its licensed contracted grower of Southern Africa Cannabis on July 21, 2021 (the "Southern Africa Supply Agreement"). The Southern Africa Supply Agreement governs the supply of Southern Africa Cannabis bearing THC-content levels as high as 17.98%.

The Import Permit was issued by MALMED in accordance with article 49 paragraph 1, article 50 and article 51 of the Control of Narcotics and Psychotropic substances (Official Gazette of RM, No 103/08, 124/10, 164/13 and 149/15) and the International Conventions on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

Delivery of the Southern Africa Cannabis to IDP Macedonia is scheduled to be completed before December 31, 2021.

About Instadose Canada

Instadose Canada is seeking to create a large commercial outdoor growing, cultivation, production and global distribution platform for medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil (the "Global Distribution Platform"). Instadose Canada endeavors to utilize the Global Distribution Platform to open the commercial gateway to a new wholesale marketplace capable of providing pharmaceutical industry companies with large, sustainable, consistent, diverse, and low‑cost supplies of high‑quality medicinal cannabis and cannabinoid oil for use in bulk as an active pharmaceutical ingredient.