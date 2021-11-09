PREVIEW: Lundbeck Expected to Lift Bottom End of Guidance Range, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Lundbeck is expected to lift the bottom end of its guidance range when the company reports third-quarter earnings tomorrow, analysts said.
- Lundbeck currently expects revenue to reach DKK 16.3 – 16.6 billion for the year, with core EBIT at DKK 3.3 – 3.6 billion and EBIT to reach DKK 2.0 – 2.3 billion
- Consensus for 2021 is currently for revenue of DKK 16.5 billion, core EBIT of DKK 3,575 million and EBIT of DKK 2,262 million
- Looking at the 2021 group numbers, we believe Lundbeck could raise its bottom-line guidance again, Nordea said (buy, DKK 285)
- The stock should recover from current levels as growth solidifies for its strategic brands and the loss-of-exclusivity erosion fades in the coming quarters: Nordea
- US prescription trends for Lundbeck's core products show growth rates not yet returning to pre-Covid levels, SEB said (buy, DKK 240)
- The improvement will come eventually and there is room for increased guidance, SEB said
- Lundbeck’s Q3 sales should reflect the generic erosion of Northera and a continued rebound in key brands Trintellix and Rexulti, Danske said (buy, DKK 225)
