PREVIEW: Lundbeck Expected to Lift Bottom End of Guidance Range, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 09.11.2021, 13:02 | | 11 0 | 0 09.11.2021, 13:02 | (PLX AI) – Lundbeck is expected to lift the bottom end of its guidance range when the company reports third-quarter earnings tomorrow, analysts said.

Lundbeck currently expects revenue to reach DKK 16.3 – 16.6 billion for the year, with core EBIT at DKK 3.3 – 3.6 billion and EBIT to reach DKK 2.0 – 2.3 billion

Consensus for 2021 is currently for revenue of DKK 16.5 billion, core EBIT of DKK 3,575 million and EBIT of DKK 2,262 million

Looking at the 2021 group numbers, we believe Lundbeck could raise its bottom-line guidance again, Nordea said (buy, DKK 285)

The stock should recover from current levels as growth solidifies for its strategic brands and the loss-of-exclusivity erosion fades in the coming quarters: Nordea

US prescription trends for Lundbeck's core products show growth rates not yet returning to pre-Covid levels, SEB said (buy, DKK 240)

The improvement will come eventually and there is room for increased guidance, SEB said

Lundbeck’s Q3 sales should reflect the generic erosion of Northera and a continued rebound in key brands Trintellix and Rexulti, Danske said (buy, DKK 225)



