9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today announced that the Company's CEO, John Temperato is scheduled to present at the 12 th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and invites investors to participate in one-on-one meetings both in person on Tuesday and Wednesday November 16 th /17 th or virtually on Thursday and Friday November 18 th /19 th . Please see Live Presentation details below:

* a replay will be available following the presentation for 90 days

Please contact your Jefferies representative if you would like to participate in either an in-person or virtually format to schedule a one-on-one meeting with 9 Meters during the conference.

For more information about the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, please refer to the Jefferies conference website.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology. The Company is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome (SBS); larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator in non-responsive celiac disease; and several other early-stage assets.

For more information, please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon the Company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; risks related to the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs; reliance on collaborators; and risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in other filings that the Company has made and future filings the Company will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

