1200 Meter Drill Program Underway At Pelangio's Dome West Project, Timmins, Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a 1200 meter diamond drill program is well underway at its Dome West Project located 800 …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a 1200 meter diamond drill program is well underway at its Dome West Project located 800 meters west of Newmont's Dome Mine in Timmins, Ontario.

Highlights:

  • Deep exploration test of previously unexplored Vipond stratigraphy which hosts a substantial portion of the gold mineralization at the Dome Mine and Paymaster Mine; Vipond stratigraphy crosses the Dome West property boundary from the Paymaster at the 1000-foot (304.8 meter ("m") level)
  • Historical data from underground drill intercepts grading 21.6 g/t gold over 1.82m and 59.6 g/t gold over 1.98 m from the adjoining Paymaster Mine hosted within a feldspar porphyritic intrusive and a felsic fragmental volcanic respectively to the east boundary of the Dome West property.
  • Information to date suggests the gold bearing feldspar porphyry intrusive and felsic fragmental dip and strike respectively on to Pelangio's property. (See Figures 1, 2, 3 & 4)

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO commented, "We are delighted to have initiated our second drill program at our Dome West property. Our targeting for this program was refined by the recently received historical information from the drill holes at the 1,000 foot level at the Paymaster Mine near our property boundary."

Dome West Property

Dome West is located in the main portion of the Timmins mining camp. It is comprised of 10 mining cells or 56 hectares of mineral rights located approximately 800 meters west of Newmont's Dome Mine and 450 meters northwest of the former Paymaster Mine. In March 2021, a more thorough review and compilation of data was completed. This review compiled historical level plan data from government reports and underground drill hole data from the adjoining former Paymaster Mine to plan the current drilling on the Dome West project.

Two underground Paymaster Mine drill holes collared at the 1000-foot level (304.8 m) of the mine to the east of the Dome West property boundary (Figure 1 and 2) demonstrated the existence of a gold-bearing feldspar porphyritic ("FP") intrusive sill proximal to the south property boundary. The better gold values from this FP intrusive sill returned 59.6 g/t gold over 1.98 m. Due to the proximity of the gold bearing FP intrusive to the Dome West boundary, interpretation suggests that the down dip projection of the FP sill extends into the Dome West property along with one other prospective FP sill. (See Figures 2 & 3)

