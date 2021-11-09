Rekor Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced today that financial results for third quarter 2021 will be released on Monday, November 15, 2021, after market close. On the same day, the company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter and the year to date.

Any person interested in participating in the call should please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call using the following information:

North America: 888-506-0062 (Toll Free)

International: +1-973-528-0011

Passcode: 949579

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2523/43087

REPLAY INFORMATION

A replay of the conference call will be made available online approximately two hours following the live call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, use the following numbers:

North America: 877-481-4010

(Toll Free) International: +1-919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 43087

An archived webcast will also be available to replay this conference call directly from the Company's website under Investors, Events & Presentations.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

