Deutsche Bank Says S&P Upgrades Its Issuer Credit Rating to A- from BBB+
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank says S&P upgrades Deutsche Bank’s Issuer Credit Rating from BBB to A-.S&P Global Ratings (Standard & Poor’s) has upgraded several of Deutsche Bank’s ratings, including the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating and Senior Preferred …
Deutsche Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank says S&P upgrades Deutsche Bank’s Issuer Credit Rating from BBB+ to A-.
- S&P Global Ratings (Standard & Poor’s) has upgraded several of Deutsche Bank’s ratings, including the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating and Senior Preferred Debt Rating, from BBB+ to A-, outlook stable, the bank said in a statement
- Deutsche Bank’s counterparty ratings are now in ‘A’ territory with all leading rating agencies
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0