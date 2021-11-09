checkAd

Deutsche Bank Says S&P Upgrades Its Issuer Credit Rating to A- from BBB+

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank says S&P upgrades Deutsche Bank’s Issuer Credit Rating from BBB to A-.S&P Global Ratings (Standard & Poor’s) has upgraded several of Deutsche Bank’s ratings, including the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating and Senior Preferred …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank says S&P upgrades Deutsche Bank’s Issuer Credit Rating from BBB+ to A-.
  • S&P Global Ratings (Standard & Poor’s) has upgraded several of Deutsche Bank’s ratings, including the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating and Senior Preferred Debt Rating, from BBB+ to A-, outlook stable, the bank said in a statement
  • Deutsche Bank’s counterparty ratings are now in ‘A’ territory with all leading rating agencies
