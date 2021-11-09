Paygol, Experts in the Payments Industry in Chile

CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / The digital payment services industry in Latin America is a broad and perhaps complex picture for many international businesses. Nothing is new to discuss with the businesses that have been operating for years, not even for consumers in the region.

However, as a strong catalyst, COVID positioned the digital market in the region with an explosive demand that changed the consumption habits of Latin Americans, including the use of new payment methods that have driven the activation of markets internationally.

For example, Chile, one of the Latin American markets with the greatest power and evolution in the financial industry, continues to grow, providing great expansion opportunities for businesses and payment services companies globally.

But, before delving into the Chilean market, it is important to know how the current panorama of electronic commerce in Latin America is, which has impacted with a positive acceleration more than 52 million people in the region during the last year.

Penetration of electronic commerce in LATAM

According to the growth rates, e-commerce transactions in Latin America are projected to exceed $ 160 million dollars in 2024. Brazil, known for being the largest economy in the region, will continue in force with rates equivalent to 11.9%, Mexico 15.8%, and Argentina with 22.3%.

This reflects the fact that, throughout the decade, Latin America will continue to strengthen this side of its economy. The low penetration that e-commerce currently represents will continue to keep it moving forward.

According to the study The Global Payment Report 2021, thee-commerce growth also increased the transaction volume of 22.2% in Brazil, 24.4% in Mexico and 29.8% in Chile.

Latin Americans have benefited from the online consumption of products and services thanks to the different payment methods offered by businesses that are operating in the region. The scope of access to these facilities is due to companies such as Paygol in Chile, which has enabled merchants to operate in the region with an optimal payment gateway that streamlines the process of receiving and making payments quickly and securely.

Into payment solution in Chile

It is interesting to understand how a market like Chile is growing rapidly, thanks to technological advances and its regulations, it has managed to gradually untie the knots of traditional regulations to compete strongly in the financial sector and online payments, benefiting the Chilean as the end customer.