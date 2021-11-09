checkAd

Global Industrial to Attend the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that Tex Clark, Senior Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, will host 1-on-1 meetings at the Southwest IDEAS Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Global Industrial Company, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance.

Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi/ Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com/
ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671788/Global-Industrial-to-Attend-the-Sout ...

Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021   

