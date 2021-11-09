01 Communique Announces Receipt of Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Its Patent Application

"This is a major milestone for our company and for quantum-safe encryption," said Andrew Cheung, President and CEO for 01 Communique. "By incorporating this technology into IronCAP™ we believe we have developed an encryption system that is superior to anything that is on the market today. We designed IronCAP™ and IronCAP X™ to not only protect our customers against cyberattacks from current computer systems but also against attacks from the fast-approaching quantum computers. They are the first readily available "off the shelf" products that are proven unhackable and patent protected."

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era are pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has allowed the issuance of a patent for our "game changing" Cryptographic quantum-safe encryption system. The Company has received a Notice of Allowance from USPTO stating that its patent application (application no. 16/268,098) for a Cryptographic System and Method has been examined, prosecution is now closed and it is allowed for issuance as a patent.

This invention relates to public key cryptographic systems and methods that can be used, for example, to build highly secure systems for data storage, access, encryption, decryption, digital signing and verification. Our cryptographic system is expected to protect our customers against the ever-evolving illegitimate and malicious means of gaining access to their data.

The patent issuance along with several unbeatable hackathons, peer review and intense due diligence by our many major global partners speak to the safety and efficacy of our first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity products for the quantum computing era.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSXV:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP™'s patent-pending cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com .