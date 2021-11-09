checkAd

EYEfi Extends Bushfire and Lightning Detection System for Melbourne Water Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEFi") is pleased to announce that following a successful deployment last summer (2020/21), Melbourne Water Corporation (MWC) has entered into …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("EYEFi") is pleased to announce that following a successful deployment last summer (2020/21), Melbourne Water Corporation (MWC) has entered into an agreement to continue the use of EYEfi's patented spatial technology, EYEfi SPARC, this fire season (2021/22) including a Phase 2 consideration to expand the system to additional Bushfire monitoring and detection sites across their water catchments. Melbourne Water is a statutory authority responsible for managing some of Victoria's largest and most critical water catchments, forestry and associated assets covering more than 160,000 hectares (395,369 acres).

Melbourne Water has direct responsibility for bushfire planning and management, including the identification of bushfires within and around Melbourne's water catchments. EYEfi's SPARC technology provides Melbourne Water with spatial targeting (Geo-pointing) capabilities using high precision visual spectrum cameras and thermal sensors (provided by Axis Communications) along with lightning detection capability. EYEfi enables key fire personnel the ability to determine in real-time, the geographical location of a fire to within +/- 75 meters (82 yards) at a 95% confidence level at 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) - although SPARC target locations were recorded well over 40 kilometers and within a 250 meter accuracy - and without the need for triangulation or any other frame of reference.

MWC will also be the first EYEfi customer to have access to our Smartphone Application (SpatialEye), enabling field personnel to easily identify the exact location of a Bushfire, simply by pointing at it with their Smartphone using EYEfi's SpatialEye App. In early 2022, EYEfi also plans to release Artificial Intelligence (AI) smoke plume and hot-spot detection (successfully proven in the United States) within the EYEfi Cloud product, and will be offering MWC the opportunity to test this capability locally here in Australia.

Simon Langdon, EYEfi CEO, said: "Melbourne Water management have chosen to continue the use of EYEfi SPARC this coming fire season, for use across their critical water assets and being monitored from a central location, using the EYEfi Cloud platform. They are also considering expanding the system further this summer as part of Phase 2 of the project - which we will provide an update on in due course. As a company we are very excited to support MWC in their continued use of our technology, including our Smartphone App that will provide field personnel with the SPARC functionality on their mobile device".

