Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets

Management Previews Next Week's September 2021 Quarterly Results Release

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce that following a review of several key assets and business lines, three firms lines in particular recorded an average of 42% revenue growth for the September 2021 quarter as compared with the June quarter, just ninety days earlier. Management notes that it is unusual for companies to generate such performance in a year's time and it is rare that such a feat is accomplished in just three months. Moreover, this performance demonstrates that the Company's private equity business model is effective and surpasses internal expectations. Complete results for these business lines and the entire Company will be published on November 15, 2021.

Top Revenue Growers

For the period ended September 2021, medical company MMeditech Gmbh recorded approximately $1.4 million in revenue, a 40% jump from the $999,000 generated in the June 2021 quarter. Daskonzept Group AG, an upscale interior design and furniture firm, reported revenue of $1M in the most recent quarter, a 29% increase. One of Exxe Group's core automotive lines MMOTO Gmbh recorded revenue of $2.1M as compared with $1.34M, a 57% leap over the April-June 2021 period. The ongoing conversion and evolution to digital and e-commerce platforms served as revenue drivers.

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Exxe Group CEO, commented on the strong performance. "We are very pleased with the impressive performance of these ‘star business lines'. The fact that it occurred on a sequential, or ninety-day basis, exceeded our internal expectations and is yet another shining example of our team identifying the right businesses and right markets at the right time. We are excited that much like the major asset growth recorded previously, Exxe Group is on the path to consistently recording major revenue growth as well across our firm, not just these three highlighted units. Our detailed quarterly financial results will be published on November 15th. In addition, during this quarter we look forward to sharing with our investors' detailed reports, along with outlining our vision, goals, and upcoming milestones we plan to achieve in 2022 and beyond."

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

Exxe Group


Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021   

Disclaimer

