NATERA Plant-Based Foods Offered at Sealand Quality Foods

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that NATERA Plant-Based Foods will now be sold through Sealand Quality Foods.

Sealand Quality Foods is offering a variety box of NATERA Plant-Based Burgers, Chick-un Kiev, Chick-un Cutlets and Sweet Chill Chick-un Tenders to their customer base. Sealand Quality Foods has been servicing Canadians from coast to coast for over 35 years and are the largest company of its kind in Canada.

Offering a uniquely personalized shopping concept is a perfect fit for NATERA Plant Based Foods. Sealand Quality Foods delivers, individual right-sized portions of products directly to the customer's door. Their unique business model provides old-fashioned home delivery with modern-day sophistication.

Sealand Quality Foods President, Mr. Joe Bailey states, "NATERA's Plant-Based foods meets our high standards of taste and quality which we are proud to serve our customers. The unique, innovating and refreshing selections, combined with superior quality and value, addresses the needs of our customers. Sealand continues to offer premium high-quality meat and seafood products. However, we recognize that more and more consumers are requesting plant-based alternatives to their regular protein choices. Sealand Quality Foods is pleased to work with the team at Naturally Splendid introducing plant-based proteins to our loyal customer base."

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Since meeting and working with Joe, we knew that Sealand Quality Foods personalized sale and delivery model, with the importance they put on the high-quality products and service, was a perfect fit us. Consumer buying trends continue to evolve from traditional retail locations to on-line and home delivery services. The home delivery services that Sealand is on point with this trend, and we look forward to providing Sealand consumers with our NATERA Plant Based Foods."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

