CO2 GRO Inc. Comments on Increasing CO2 Costs, Carbon Taxes and the Impacts on Protected Agriculture Growers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("CO2 GRO ") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide an overview of potential impacts of increasing energy costs, CO 2 gas costs and carbon taxes on protected ag growers including greenhouse growers. Besides COVID-related labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks, the recent sharp rise of fossil fuels, CO 2 gas shortages rising costs, and carbon taxes globally are negatively impacting the profitability of all protected vegetable, flower and Cannabis growers. CO2 GRO believes now more than ever that all protected agriculture growers will realize increasingly significant benefits of its sustainable, highly efficient, low-cost CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology.

Carbon taxes are a policy tool to lower CO 2 gas emissions. In greenhouses that gas CO 2, and lose up to 95% via heat venting and building porosity, they may have to pay carbon taxes going forward or have to reduce their volume of CO 2 gas used, hurting their plant yields.

In both of the above cases, a grower's profitability can be sharply reduced. While natural gas prices can and do fluctuate significantly, carbon taxes as a policy tool to reduce greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions are forecast to increase over the coming years. This suggests the CO 2 input pricing pressures on facilities that purchase CO 2 gas will increase over time.

CO2 GRO's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is the only CO 2 application method that reduces the environmental impact per unit of yield produced in all of the globe's greenhouses that currently employ CO 2 gassing while reducing their operating costs. CO 2 use in sealed greenhouses and indoor operations can be reduced by up to 90% using CO2 Delivery Solutions'™. Its targeted and efficient delivery of CO 2 to plant surfaces can help all protected ag growers worldwide increase yields by up to 30% and potentially double their profitability. Over time as CO 2 emission taxes increase, CO2 GRO believes the most economically efficient way of providing plants with added CO 2 in both sealed and unsealed greenhouses is through the use of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology.