checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Comments on Increasing CO2 Costs, Carbon Taxes and the Impacts on Protected Agriculture Growers

Rising Fossil Fuel and CO2 Costs, IPCC Report, UN Sustainability Goals and COP 26 GlasgowTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("CO2 GRO") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide an overview …

Rising Fossil Fuel and CO2 Costs, IPCC Report, UN Sustainability Goals and COP 26 Glasgow

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("CO2 GRO") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide an overview of potential impacts of increasing energy costs, CO2 gas costs and carbon taxes on protected ag growers including greenhouse growers. Besides COVID-related labor shortages and supply chain bottlenecks, the recent sharp rise of fossil fuels, CO2 gas shortages rising costs, and carbon taxes globally are negatively impacting the profitability of all protected vegetable, flower and Cannabis growers. CO2 GRO believes now more than ever that all protected agriculture growers will realize increasingly significant benefits of its sustainable, highly efficient, low-cost CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology.

For example, natural gas is employed in the manufacture of ammonia which produces CO2 gas as a by-product. When natural gas prices increase dramatically as they have recently, the production of ammonia can be unprofitable leading to facility shutdowns as occurred at Terra Nitrogen in the UK and the loss of CO2 gas production that was being captured and delivered to greenhouses.

Carbon taxes are a policy tool to lower CO2 gas emissions. In greenhouses that gas CO2, and lose up to 95% via heat venting and building porosity, they may have to pay carbon taxes going forward or have to reduce their volume of CO2 gas used, hurting their plant yields.

In both of the above cases, a grower's profitability can be sharply reduced. While natural gas prices can and do fluctuate significantly, carbon taxes as a policy tool to reduce greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions are forecast to increase over the coming years. This suggests the CO2 input pricing pressures on facilities that purchase CO2 gas will increase over time.

CO2 GRO's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is the only CO2 application method that reduces the environmental impact per unit of yield produced in all of the globe's greenhouses that currently employ CO2 gassing while reducing their operating costs. CO2 use in sealed greenhouses and indoor operations can be reduced by up to 90% using CO2 Delivery Solutions'™. Its targeted and efficient delivery of CO2 to plant surfaces can help all protected ag growers worldwide increase yields by up to 30% and potentially double their profitability. Over time as CO2 emission taxes increase, CO2 GRO believes the most economically efficient way of providing plants with added CO2 in both sealed and unsealed greenhouses is through the use of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology.

Seite 1 von 5
CO2 Gro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021, 14:20  |  59   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CO2 GRO Inc. Comments on Increasing CO2 Costs, Carbon Taxes and the Impacts on Protected Agriculture Growers Rising Fossil Fuel and CO2 Costs, IPCC Report, UN Sustainability Goals and COP 26 GlasgowTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("CO2 GRO") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide an overview …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Proposed Public Offering
Mosaic Family Wealth, a Leading Independent Wealth Manager in Missouri, to Join Focus as a New ...
CORRECTION: American Battery Technology Company Receives $2 Million USABC Contract Award for ...
RYAH Group Receives Additional Shipment Order for Major UK-based Clinical Trial
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Live Like There's Snow Tomorrow: Save Up To 40% On A Winter Escape with Offers from Benchmark ...
Seven Arts Entertainment Announces Upcoming Film Title and NFT Development
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.11.21CO2 GRO Inc. CEO Letter to Shareholders
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a CO2 Delivery Solutions(TM) Commercial Installation Sale to Hidroexpo S.A de C.V.
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Another Commercial Feasibility with an Ontario Licensed Producer
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21CO2 GRO Inc. Awarded a Financial Contribution from Canada's CanExport Program
Accesswire | Analysen