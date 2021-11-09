checkAd

BioInvent and Transgene present preclinical data highlighting the robust anti-tumoral activity of BT-001 oncolytic virus at SITC 2021

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Data support BT-001's unique dual mode of action

BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, and Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announce preclinical data supporting the mode of action of BT-001, their novel dual mechanism-of-action oncolytic Vaccinia Virus. The data demonstrate high intratumoral expression of an immune checkpoint-inhibiting antibody and robust anti-tumoral activity in several tumor models.

BT-001, developed by BioInvent and Transgene, is a clinical phase oncolytic virus engineered to deliver an anti-CTLA-4 antibody and human GM-CSF in a tumor-specific vehicle (the VVcopTK-RR- virus backbone) for the treatment of solid tumors.

The companies' poster at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2021) shows that BT-001 selectively replicates in tumor cells. The murine surrogate of BT-001 delivered sustained and high intratumoral levels of antibody accompanied by low systemic exposure. These differential expression levels were associated with high depletion of intratumoral regulatory T cells (Treg) but the absence of systemic Treg depletion. Similar effects in humans would allow BT-001 to deliver powerful antitumor immunity.

Patient inclusion into the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical study of BT-001 (NCT04725331) is progressing well. The multicenter trial, authorized in Europe and in the U.S., is assessing BT-001 as single agent and in combination with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab for the treatment of solid tumors. Initial Phase 1 data are expected in the first half of 2022.

Other data highlighted in the SITC poster show improved survival in several syngeneic tumor models following treatment with a murine version of BT-001. There is also evidence of a positive synergistic effect between the murine ‘BT-001' oncolytic virus expressing the CTLA-4 antibody and a systemic PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor.

"These impressive data, demonstrating the multiple mechanisms of action and anti-cancer properties of BT-001, played a key role in our decision to take this unique oncolytic virus into the clinic. We are pleased to be able to share them with our scientific and clinical peers at SITC" said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent and Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman and CEO of Transgene.

