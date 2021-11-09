checkAd

Systematic Sampling Along Trenches T-5 and T-6 Averages 1.67 G/T Gold Over 61 Metres at Wayka

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received sample assay results from its ongoing work at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery at its 100% owned Fortuna Property ("Fortuna") in southern Ecuador.

This news release reflects the results of the north-south oriented trenches T-5 and T-6. These two trenches when combined into one trench has a total length of more than 70 metres.

Combined Trenches T-5 and T-6 average 1.67 g/t gold over 61 metres

Trenching highlights

One-meter systematic channel samples taken along the trench resulted in 75 one-metre samples with an average weight of 8 kilograms. These samples were taken with a rock saw to improve the quality of the samples.

Foto: Accesswire

Lucky Minerals' Country Manager, Santiago Yepez
at Trench T-6 showing continuous channel sampling done with a rock saw;
on the left are early exploration panel samples.

The combination of trenches T-5 and T-6 in a north-south direction shows three distinct strongly silicified structurally controlled mineralized trends, which are interpreted to be feeder zones. See map below.

Foto: Accesswire

Trench Location Map

The northernmost trend (feeder) averages 0.46 g/t gold across 9 metres and mineralization is interpreted to be structurally controlled along a trend that is strongly silicified and hosted in meta-granites. This mineralized trend is interpreted to strike east northeast.

The middle-mineralized trend (feeder) averages 6.68 g/t gold across 12 metres and mineralization is also interpreted to be structurally controlled along a trend that is hosted in strongly silicified meta-granites. At present this mineralized trend is interpreted to strike east northeast and appears to be parallel to the northernmost mineralized trend.

The southernmost mineralized trend averages 2.40 g/t gold across 7 metres and mineralization is interpreted also to be structurally controlled. This mineralized trend appears to also strike east northeast, and mineralization remains open to the south.

François Perron President and CEO states "By extending trenches T-5 and T-6 we have established that some mineralization at Wayka appears to be hosted in parallel mineralized trends or feeders. What is even more exciting is that these feeders are fairly high grade and are in proximity to each other. Establishing mineralization over 61 metres at surface is a significant step in advancing Wayka. Adding to this exciting development is the fact that we have identified further mineralization in trenches T-10 and T-11 which are only 70 metres from the area that we are reporting on today. Although these two trenches have yet to intersect their associated feeders, the potential for discovering additional parallel feeders is enticing. The team continues to advance trenching and I wish to thank them for their extraordinary hard work. In addition to the current trenching, we have mobilized crews to complete a detailed soil sampling program which will be combined with geophysics in order to refine our targeting and drilling which is expected in the coming months."

