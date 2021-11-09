checkAd

Gaucho Group Holdings Announces First Vineyard Estate Lot Sale in Cryptocurrency

Luxury Real Estate Development Expands Diversification Opportunity for Global Investors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced its luxury residential vineyard real estate project, Algodon Wine Estates, had completed its first lot sale utilizing cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies, decentralized digital currencies void of a central bank or single administrator, can be transferred from user to user on the peer-to-peer cryptocurrency network without the need for any intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography, and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain.

"This is an exciting development at Algodon Wine Estates," said Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings. "The acceptance of digital currency as a medium of exchange continues to gather momentum as, among other causes, investors across the globe witness the impact of central bank actions on currency valuations and as a result are seeking alternative stores of value. At the same time, investors are beginning to recognize the opportunity for diversification that luxury real estate in Argentina presents.

"This cryptocurrency-based transaction represents the first of what we believe could be many more such transactions as some cryptocurrency holders look to deploy some of their holdings into various hard assets around the world. As the world continues to emerge from the pandemic, we have expected to see a resurgence in interest from traditional investors and luxury buyers in Algodon Wine Estates. The addition of investors utilizing cryptocurrency as a medium of exchange could expand that investor base significantly, to the benefit of Gaucho Holdings."

Global investors also have a unique opportunity at Algodon Wine Estates, where in addition to luxury vineyard ownership, investors can access a combination of world class wine, wellness, culinary and sports destinations. Gaucho Holdings recently completed its first water well, and has begun drilling a second well, in what the company ultimately believes may potentially add up to six additional wells, significantly enhancing the appeal and ultimately the value of plots at the Estates.

