WithHealth Provides Safety Program for Tony Robbin's Unleash The Power Within Event, November 11th -14th

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / WithHealth, Inc. (the "Company"), a precision concierge telehealth company for employers and their employees, is pleased to announce its partnership with the Tony Robbin's Unleash the Power Within event, taking place in Florida on November 11th - 14th.

This four day event has engaged WithHealth to provide vaccine verification for attendees and antigen testing for those who cannot provide proof of vaccination. WithHealth will also provide Covid Compliance officers who will assist in ensuring all Covid safety policies are met and maintained at the event.

WithHealth's Workplace Safety, Sports Safety, Production Safety, Vaccine Management, and Tribal Health offerings are well established in several locations across the country, and the company's Precision Care Program for employers and employees has already launched pilots in California, Florida, Georgia and New York, and will ultimately become a nationwide offering. WithHealth has been actively involved in assisting corporate employers with Covid compliance, as well as overseeing set safety for major streaming and network entertainment providers. This event melds the intricacies of safety compliance for corporate and entertainment gatherings. WithHealth is well positioned for an event of this size and scope, and has the right professionals, technology and medical necessities on the ground to oversee the event's safety protocols.

Chief Executive Officer, Cindy Salas Murphy, stated, "WithHealth is pleased to provide this invaluable service for Unleash the Power Within, and to ensure the participants can safely engage with Tony Robbins, Brian Bradley, Billy Beck, Kyle Zagrodzky and other presenters as they discuss maintaining superior health in every facet of life. We are thrilled to support over 8,000 people who are seeking to better understand the importance of health at this state of the art event."

WithHealth, Inc. was founded in 2017 to deliver on the promise of precision care by dramatically changing the healthcare experience to improve employee health and employer outcomes. WithHealth ®, a telehealth company, makes health care affordable, proactive, accessible and preventative by utilizing genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, and care coordination to provide a 360-degree individualized health profile.

For more information about WithHealth, Inc., please visit https://www.withhealth.com.

info@withhealth.com
P:833-99-HEALTH

Cindy Judd
cindy.judd@withhealth.com
P:847-404-9962

ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital
P:917-658-7878

WithHealth's Complete Care Program utilizes genomics, digital twin technology, augmented intelligence, care coordination, and telehealth to make health care personalized, affordable, proactive, and accessible. WithHealth's services also include a workplace safety offering to manage the ongoing monitoring, prevention, and COVID-19 testing of employees to ensure a safe and healthy working environment. The company is committed to using innovative technology to increase healthcare access and lower costs for individuals and employers.

