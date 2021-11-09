checkAd

SilverSun Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced its third quarter results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights for Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2020:

  • Revenues were $10,109,164, decreasing 0.5% from $10,159,152.
  • Gross profit was $3,939,308, decreasing 2.8% from $4,051,991
  • Loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") plus share-based compensation was $14,655, compared to income before earnings or $273,195 in 2020.
  • Net loss was $240,029, or $0.05 earnings per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $55,205 or 0.01 earnings per basic and diluted share.

Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020:

  • Total revenues rose 4.4% to $31,218,331 from $29,911,619.
  • Gross profit increased to $12,956,525, increasing 9.4% from $11,842,804.
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") plus share-based compensation were $1,140,953, increasing $859,129 from $281,824.
  • Net income totaled $244,939, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of ($203,396), or ($0.05) per basic and diluted share.
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $7,252,236in cash and cash equivalents; $1,629,577 in accounts receivable; long term debt of $815,030 (excluding the impact of operating lease liabilities), and total stockholders' equity of $9,393,696.

For more details on SilverSun's third quarter results, please refer to the Company's 10-Q filed today with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

Commenting on the results, Mark Meller, Chairman and CEO of SilverSun, stated, "We remain on pace to deliver the best year in the history of the Company, despite the fact that this was a mediocre quarter for us. We regard it as a one-time event, as we continue to navigate the various market dynamics taking hold in the economy today. As the Covid pandemic continues to cause disruptions within supply chains, we saw more customers this quarter taking a wait-and-see approach to their technology investments than they had previously. While projects are not being cancelled per se, we are seeing more delays as our customers look to conserve cashflow until such time as they feel more confident about their short-term prospects. Similarly, we have seen a greater number of delays than usual as our customers confront more labor shortages in this challenging labor environment. We believe these dynamics are short-term, and will ease in the coming months."

