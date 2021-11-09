Perk Labs Receives Mobile Payment Patent

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on mobile payments, eCommerce, and digital gift cards, today announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent that protects the Company's rights to one of its inventions for enabling the payments of invoices and bills using a mobile device. U.S. Patent No. 11,170,354 is the first patent issued to Perk Hero.

"We are pleased to enhance our intellectual property protection with this new patent issuance," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "This new asset strengthens our licensing programs as we can now license patent-protected technology to potential licensees and franchisees. Ultimately, the grant of this patent symbolizes the underlying capabilities of Perk as an innovative technology disruptor."