checkAd

Perk Labs Receives Mobile Payment Patent

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on mobile payments, eCommerce, and digital gift …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on mobile payments, eCommerce, and digital gift cards, today announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent that protects the Company's rights to one of its inventions for enabling the payments of invoices and bills using a mobile device. U.S. Patent No. 11,170,354 is the first patent issued to Perk Hero.

"We are pleased to enhance our intellectual property protection with this new patent issuance," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO, Perk Labs. "This new asset strengthens our licensing programs as we can now license patent-protected technology to potential licensees and franchisees. Ultimately, the grant of this patent symbolizes the underlying capabilities of Perk as an innovative technology disruptor."

Perk Hero also has the following patent applications pending:

  • Canadian, Australian and European patent applications are pending for the above referenced invention for enabling the payments of invoices and bills using a mobile device
  • Canadian patent application is pending for another invention for enabling the payments of invoices and bills using a mobile device and wireless electronic transactions
  • U.S. and Canadian patent applications are pending for an invention that allows orders and payments initiated from traditional websites on any platform to be secured via mobile devices utilizing anti-fraud technology
  • U.S., Australian, Canada, and the UK patent applications are pending for an invention for transferring cryptographic tokens.

The Company anticipates that it will file additional patent applications as it continues to develop its innovative technology.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to make shopping and dining experiences more engaging, convenient, and rewarding. Perk Hero is used to order and pay at restaurants, for online shopping and to buy digital gift cards from top brands. The platform features Shopify integration, contactless payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay, BitPay and Alipay, its own digital currency called Perk Coin, a gamified loyalty program, pre-order and pick up, and in-store payments with a QR code. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
09.11.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perk Labs Receives Mobile Payment Patent VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk Labs" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on mobile payments, eCommerce, and digital gift …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews with First Cobalt and Red Pine Exploration
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Proposed Public Offering
Mosaic Family Wealth, a Leading Independent Wealth Manager in Missouri, to Join Focus as a New ...
CORRECTION: American Battery Technology Company Receives $2 Million USABC Contract Award for ...
RYAH Group Receives Additional Shipment Order for Major UK-based Clinical Trial
Exxe Group Announces Substantial Quarterly Growth Generated by Key Assets
Live Like There's Snow Tomorrow: Save Up To 40% On A Winter Escape with Offers from Benchmark ...
Seven Arts Entertainment Announces Upcoming Film Title and NFT Development
Titel
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Fortitude Gold Declares November Monthly Dividend
Victory Resources Raises over $1 Million
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
SolGold PLC Announces Letter to Shareholders
Blender Bites Superfood Smoothie Pucks Launch Into Loblaws Companies Limited, Canada's Largest ...
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...