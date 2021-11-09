checkAd

Resolve Ventures Inc. Options Lloyd Lake Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Kode Mineral Exploration Ltd (the "Vendor") to …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Kode Mineral Exploration Ltd (the "Vendor") to earn a 100% ownership interest in the 6,168 Ha contiguous Lloyd Lake Uranium Project (the "Lloyd Lake Project") located in the prolific Athabasca Basin, near the village of La Loche, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Resolve Ventures President & CEO Clive Massey commented, "We are excited about entering the uranium space. As momentum in the green energy sector continues to build, uranium is the only sensible and cost-effective solution for the looming worldwide power shortage and with the pledge at COP26 to phase out coal for power generation, the best alternative is nuclear power."

About the Lloyd Lake Project

The Lloyd Lake Project lies south of the western Athabasca Basin approximately 90 km SE of Fission Uranium's Patterson Lake project. The Lloyd Lake Project has a significant dataset. It was extensively explored by the Western Athabasca Syndicate as part of the Preston Property in 2013. Work by the syndicate involved airborne EM-magnetic and radiometric surveys followed by preliminary prospecting of areas identified in historical assessment reports. This was followed by systematic lake-bottom sediment sampling and lake-bottom water sampling for radon gas analysis, radon gas being a decay product of uranium. Ground exploration included broad soil, biogeochemical and radon-in-soil surveys, generally at 100 m to 200 m sample spacing and 200 m-400 m line spacing. Groundwork was tailored to cover anomalous airborne geophysical features and lake geochemical anomalies derived from phase 2 work. Throughout phases 2 and 3 prospecting and mapping traverses were undertaken as follow-up to airborne radiometric anomalies, and to further ground-truth the airborne responses for the purposes of generating a baseline geological map of the property. The project was also investigated by a versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM plus) and aeromagnetic survey completed by Geotech Ltd., and an airborne radiometric-VLF-EM and magnetic survey completed by Goldak Airborne Surveys.

