Resolve Ventures Inc. Options Lloyd Lake Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Kode Mineral Exploration Ltd (the "Vendor") to earn a 100% ownership interest in the 6,168 Ha contiguous Lloyd Lake Uranium Project (the "Lloyd Lake Project") located in the prolific Athabasca Basin, near the village of La Loche, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Resolve Ventures President & CEO Clive Massey commented, "We are excited about entering the uranium space. As momentum in the green energy sector continues to build, uranium is the only sensible and cost-effective solution for the looming worldwide power shortage and with the pledge at COP26 to phase out coal for power generation, the best alternative is nuclear power."