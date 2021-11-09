Linkfire (“LINKFI”) Enters into Agreement with Liquidity Provider

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)

Linkfire has entered into an agreement with Pareto Securities to act as a liquidity provider for Linkfire's shares. The purpose is to promote Linkfire's shares' liquidity and the commitment will begin on 10 November 2021.

The commitment takes place within the framework of the Nasdaq First North rulebook rules on liquidity providers and means that the liquidity provider quotes a volume corresponding to at least SEK 20,000 on each bid and ask side with a spread of a maximum of 4 percent between the buy and sell price.