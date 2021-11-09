Delta Resources Provides Update on Its Exploration Programs in Chibougamau, Quebec and Thunder Bay, Ontario KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCBB:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration projects in Quebec and Ontario and, Canada.Delta-2 VMS … KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCBB:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration projects in Quebec and Ontario and, Canada. Delta-2 VMS project in Chibougamau, Quebec: The Delta-2 VMS project is 35 kilometres southeast of Chibougamau, Quebec, Delta has three (3) deep gravity anomalies with responses comparable to those over known world-class VMS deposits (see press release June 22, 2021) as well as a minimum of 30 high-priority VTEM conductors to test

Drilling is expected to start on November 15, 2021. A total of 36 drill holes are planned for 7,400m.

Additional gravity and VTEM geophysical surveys are also planned to cover the newly acquired Dollier-Cartier property which is contiguous to the Delta-2 VMS claims. Delta-2 Gold project in Chibougamau, Quebec: The Delta-2 Gold project is also 35 kilometres southeast of Chibougamau, Quebec, Delta completed a program of geological mapping, sampling, prospecting and mechanical trenching in mid-October 2021.

Delta has discovered a new gold-bearing structure trending 020 azimuth located 575m SE of the R14 gold prospect and nearly 600m SW of Delta's new OLI Gold discovery. Preliminary assay results have returned 18.8 g/t Au and 21.1 g/t Au in grab samples. The gold structure can be followed on LiDAR imagery for a minimum strike length of 500m to 1.5km.

This new discovery has lead Delta to gain a better understanding of the structural controls and geometry of the gold mineralization. With structures trending 020 azimuth becoming gold targets as well as the structures trending at 060 azimuth.

Drilling is also expected to begin in the Fall of 2021 to test these new gold targets between R14 and OLI, testing the extensions of the OLI-R14 structures, the intersections of both orientations of structures and parallel structures. Delta-1 project in Thunder Bay, Ontario: The Delta-1 project is 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Delta has outlined a gold zone over 450m long and 20m wide, extending from surface to 150m vertical. The zone is open in all directions. The zone grades approximately 1 g/t Au and is located at the core of a gold halo grading 0.2-0.4 g/t Au over 100-150m in width (See press release July 27, 2021). The zone is currently outlined with only 1,680m of drilling to date.

Delta has obtained an encroachment permit from the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario to drill. Delta has planned an additional 25 drill holes for a total of 7,500m.

Drilling is expected to begin in early 2022 once the ground is frozen to extend the mineralized zone for another 300m on strike and up to a depth of 250m.

The objective of this phase of drilling is to delineate a potential and significant gold resource.







