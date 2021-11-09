Delta Resources Provides Update on Its Exploration Programs in Chibougamau, Quebec and Thunder Bay, Ontario
KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ("Delta" or "the Company") (TSXV:DLTA)(OTCBB:DTARF)(FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration projects in Quebec and Ontario and, Canada.
Delta-2 VMS project in Chibougamau, Quebec:
- The Delta-2 VMS project is 35 kilometres southeast of Chibougamau, Quebec, Delta has three (3) deep gravity anomalies with responses comparable to those over known world-class VMS deposits (see press release June 22, 2021) as well as a minimum of 30 high-priority VTEM conductors to test
- Drilling is expected to start on November 15, 2021. A total of 36 drill holes are planned for 7,400m.
- Additional gravity and VTEM geophysical surveys are also planned to cover the newly acquired Dollier-Cartier property which is contiguous to the Delta-2 VMS claims.
Delta-2 Gold project in Chibougamau, Quebec:
- The Delta-2 Gold project is also 35 kilometres southeast of Chibougamau, Quebec, Delta completed a program of geological mapping, sampling, prospecting and mechanical trenching in mid-October 2021.
- Delta has discovered a new gold-bearing structure trending 020 azimuth located 575m SE of the R14 gold prospect and nearly 600m SW of Delta's new OLI Gold discovery. Preliminary assay results have returned 18.8 g/t Au and 21.1 g/t Au in grab samples. The gold structure can be followed on LiDAR imagery for a minimum strike length of 500m to 1.5km.
- This new discovery has lead Delta to gain a better understanding of the structural controls and geometry of the gold mineralization. With structures trending 020 azimuth becoming gold targets as well as the structures trending at 060 azimuth.
- Drilling is also expected to begin in the Fall of 2021 to test these new gold targets between R14 and OLI, testing the extensions of the OLI-R14 structures, the intersections of both orientations of structures and parallel structures.
Delta-1 project in Thunder Bay, Ontario:
- The Delta-1 project is 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Delta has outlined a gold zone over 450m long and 20m wide, extending from surface to 150m vertical. The zone is open in all directions. The zone grades approximately 1 g/t Au and is located at the core of a gold halo grading 0.2-0.4 g/t Au over 100-150m in width (See press release July 27, 2021). The zone is currently outlined with only 1,680m of drilling to date.
- Delta has obtained an encroachment permit from the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario to drill. Delta has planned an additional 25 drill holes for a total of 7,500m.
- Drilling is expected to begin in early 2022 once the ground is frozen to extend the mineralized zone for another 300m on strike and up to a depth of 250m.
- The objective of this phase of drilling is to delineate a potential and significant gold resource.
